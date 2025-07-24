Telangana: A Rising Investment Destination in India

Telangana has become a magnet for investment, securing over Rs 3.2 lakh crore in new investments over the last 18 months, according to Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu.

The state offers substantial potential in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, life sciences, and renewable energy, among other sectors. Babu spoke at the 'Investopia Global' summit, co-hosted by the UAE and the Telangana government. He extended invitations to UAE industrialists, highlighting that Telangana's exports to the UAE soared by 2.5 times last year, primarily in pharma, aerospace, and digital services.

Major UAE companies like Lulu Group and DP World are already investing in Telangana. Plans are underway to enhance dry ports, logistics parks, and industrial corridors, while the Future City project aims to establish the state as a global hub for FinTech, climate, and smart mobility technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)