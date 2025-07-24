Star-Studded IPO: Sri Lotus Developers Sets Stage with Rs 792 Crore Launch

Sri Lotus Developers, a real estate firm supported by Bollywood luminaries and notable investor Ashish Kacholia, has announced a price band of Rs 140 to Rs 150 per share for its Rs 792 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO, which runs from July 30 to August 1, constitutes a fresh issue with no Offer For Sale component.

The capital raised will bolster investments in subsidiaries such as Richfeel Real Estate Pvt Ltd, Dhyan Projects Pvt Ltd, and Tryksha Real Estate Pvt Ltd, financing ongoing projects like Amalfi, The Arcadian, and Varun. Furthermore, funds will cater to general corporate initiatives. The firm, led by Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, serves the luxury residential and commercial sectors in Mumbai's western suburbs.

As of June 30, 2025, it boasts completed and upcoming projects, alongside a 19% revenue boost to Rs 549.68 crore in Fiscal 2025, and a 90% PAT increase to Rs 228 crore. Noteworthy investors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan Family Trust have shown interest, signaling widespread confidence in the developer's future prospects.

