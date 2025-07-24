India-UK Ink Landmark Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Bilateral Trade
India and the UK signed a historic free trade agreement on Thursday, projected to boost bilateral trade by $34 billion annually. The agreement, attended by leaders Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, promises enhanced market access and tariff elimination on 99% of Indian exports, benefiting multiple sectors.
In a significant development on the international economic stage, India and the United Kingdom have signed a landmark free trade agreement aimed at transforming bilateral trade relations. The deal, witnessed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is expected to augment annual trade by approximately USD 34 billion.
This comprehensive agreement will notably enhance market accessibility, particularly benefiting 99 percent of Indian exports through tariff elimination. The UK will gain the ability to more easily export its goods to the Indian market, including iconic products like whisky and cars, officials report.
After three years of intricate negotiations, the agreement promises comprehensive market access across all product sectors, ensuring tariff elimination for close to 100 percent of trade values, signaling a robust expansion of the trade basket between the two nations.
Indian textiles, footwear, gems & jewellery, seafood, and engineering goods will gain better market access in Britain:PM Modi on India-UK FTA.
It is one of the comprehensive trade deals that India has ever done: UK PM Keir Starmer.
This is the biggest and economically most significant trade deal the UK has made since leaving EU: British PM Keir Starmer.