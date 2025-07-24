Left Menu

India-UK Ink Landmark Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Bilateral Trade

India and the UK signed a historic free trade agreement on Thursday, projected to boost bilateral trade by $34 billion annually. The agreement, attended by leaders Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, promises enhanced market access and tariff elimination on 99% of Indian exports, benefiting multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant development on the international economic stage, India and the United Kingdom have signed a landmark free trade agreement aimed at transforming bilateral trade relations. The deal, witnessed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is expected to augment annual trade by approximately USD 34 billion.

This comprehensive agreement will notably enhance market accessibility, particularly benefiting 99 percent of Indian exports through tariff elimination. The UK will gain the ability to more easily export its goods to the Indian market, including iconic products like whisky and cars, officials report.

After three years of intricate negotiations, the agreement promises comprehensive market access across all product sectors, ensuring tariff elimination for close to 100 percent of trade values, signaling a robust expansion of the trade basket between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

