Traffic Advisory: Sarita Vihar Flyover Repair Sparks Route Changes

The Sarita Vihar flyover in Delhi will undergo repair work from July 25 to August 8, resulting in partial closure. Commuters traveling from Badarpur to Ashram are advised to use alternate routes to avoid congestion. The advisory outlines alternative paths and restricts heavy vehicle movement to ensure smoother traffic flow.

Updated: 24-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:17 IST
The Sarita Vihar flyover in Delhi is set to undergo repair and rehabilitation work from July 25 to August 8, leading to a partial closure of the carriageway from Badarpur to Ashram, according to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory.

Issued on Thursday, the advisory instructs commuters to use alternative routes to minimize inconvenience caused by the scheduled 15-day repair work, as one side of the flyover will be closed to vehicular movement, while the other remains operational.

The alternate routes suggested include paths via MB Road and Modi Mill Flyover. Restrictions on heavy vehicles and potential congestion advisories have also been put in place to maintain an orderly traffic flow.

