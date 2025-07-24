Traffic Advisory: Sarita Vihar Flyover Repair Sparks Route Changes

The Sarita Vihar flyover in Delhi is set to undergo repair and rehabilitation work from July 25 to August 8, leading to a partial closure of the carriageway from Badarpur to Ashram, according to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory.

Issued on Thursday, the advisory instructs commuters to use alternative routes to minimize inconvenience caused by the scheduled 15-day repair work, as one side of the flyover will be closed to vehicular movement, while the other remains operational.

The alternate routes suggested include paths via MB Road and Modi Mill Flyover. Restrictions on heavy vehicles and potential congestion advisories have also been put in place to maintain an orderly traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)