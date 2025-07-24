Telangana: A Rising Economic Powerhouse

Telangana has emerged as a magnet for fresh investments, amassing over Rs 3.2 lakh crore within the past 18 months. Minister D Sridhar Babu recently discussed the state's economic strategy during the international investment summit, 'Investopia Global', co-hosted by the UAE and Telangana, signaling significant growth prospects in diverse sectors such as AI, life sciences, and renewable energy.

In his address, Babu emphasized expanding the state's economic reach, noting a 2.5-fold increase in exports to the UAE, particularly in pharma, digital services, and food processing. The minister extended an invitation to UAE industrialists, highlighting established investments from companies like Lulu Group and DP World.

Future development plans include expanding dry ports and industrial corridors. With rapid growth in data centers and aerospace clusters, Telangana is on a trajectory to outpace national economic growth and contribute significantly to the national GDP, fueling its ambition to evolve into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)