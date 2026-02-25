Power Struggle: AI's Growing Energy Demand Challenges U.S. Grids

The race among major tech companies to advance artificial intelligence faces a significant hurdle as U.S. power grids strain under increased energy demands. Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta are among those planning to invest over $600 billion in AI by 2026, but the infrastructure may not keep pace.

Data centers, crucial for AI operations, require immense amounts of energy, with the largest consuming over a gigawatt each. To meet this demand, some centers plan to build their own energy plants. President Trump has emphasized the need for tech companies to self-supply, citing rising national power consumption.

However, severe bottlenecks persist, with grid operators warning of potential power shortages. The challenge underscores the need for greater investment in power infrastructure to support AI's advancement, facing turbine supply issues and regulatory challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)