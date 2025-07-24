New Horizons: How the India-UK FTA Transforms Jaguar Land Rover's Indian Market

In a significant move for the automotive industry, Jaguar Land Rover has welcomed the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) announced on Thursday. This landmark deal is set to drastically reduce tariffs on automotive imports into India, dropping from 110% to just 10% under specific quotas.

The agreement represents a major boon for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as it aims to expand its footprint in India—a key growth market for the British-made luxury vehicles. Most JLR models currently sold in India are already produced locally, benefiting from lower taxes.

The FTA, however, does not affect the Defender model manufactured in Slovakia. Despite no set pricing changes, this strategic trade pact opens new opportunities for JLR to optimize its presence in the Indian market, aligning with its parent company, Tata Motors' regional strategies.

