New Horizons: How the India-UK FTA Transforms Jaguar Land Rover's Indian Market
The India-UK free trade agreement significantly reduces tariffs on automotive imports, benefiting Jaguar Land Rover with reduced costs for luxury models in India. The agreement, which cuts tariffs from 110% to 10%, positions India as a major growth market for British-built Jaguar Land Rover products.
In a significant move for the automotive industry, Jaguar Land Rover has welcomed the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) announced on Thursday. This landmark deal is set to drastically reduce tariffs on automotive imports into India, dropping from 110% to just 10% under specific quotas.
The agreement represents a major boon for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as it aims to expand its footprint in India—a key growth market for the British-made luxury vehicles. Most JLR models currently sold in India are already produced locally, benefiting from lower taxes.
The FTA, however, does not affect the Defender model manufactured in Slovakia. Despite no set pricing changes, this strategic trade pact opens new opportunities for JLR to optimize its presence in the Indian market, aligning with its parent company, Tata Motors' regional strategies.
