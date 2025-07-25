EcoYou: Pioneering Global Biogas Innovation for a Sustainable Future

EcoYou, part of Ecoboard Industries, has emerged as a leader in the compressed biogas sector with more than 125 installations globally, effectively converting industrial waste into clean energy. These biogas systems treat an impressive 20 million cubic meters of industrial effluents annually, benefiting sectors like dairy, distillery, and agriculture.

The company plans to highlight its groundbreaking solutions at BioEnergy Global 2025, hosted in New Delhi from July 29-31. EcoYou's participation underscores its role in shaping the future of bioenergy, aligning with India's SATAT scheme that emphasizes converting raw biogas into purified bio-CBG for diverse applications.

With partnerships including one with Ruckert Naturgas from Germany, EcoYou offers Dry Digestor Systems targeting solid waste, and Wet Digestor Systems based on Swiss technology for liquid waste treatment. Their collaborations extend to KP Engineering for Zero Liquid Discharge solutions, supporting environmental protection, energy security, and economic growth.

The biogas systems, powered by advanced Sulzer-based CSTR technology, are globally recognized for their efficiency in challenging industrial settings. According to Technical Advisor Praveen Gottumukkala, these systems not only lower carbon footprints but also promote a circular economy model, integrating sustainable practices that benefit the environment, society, and business.

EcoYou's initiatives go beyond energy generation, offering significant environmental and economic advantages. By reducing freshwater reliance and operational costs through water reuse, and supporting organic composting, EcoYou aligns with national and international sustainability objectives. They are crucial in India's industrial sustainability drive, with growing corporate interest in integrating bio-CBG projects into ESG strategies.

Spearheading India's environmentally sustainable industrial future from its Pune headquarters, EcoYou serves key sectors including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and food processing, ensuring that industrial growth is synonymous with ecological responsibility.

