Spring House Expands with New Co-Working Space in Saket

Spring House Workspaces launches a new 28,000 sq ft co-working hub in Delhi's Saket to cater to rising corporate demand. The facility, located in Southern Park Mall, offers 450 seats and adds to their existing network of over 20 centers. Co-working space leasing has doubled in a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Spring House Workspaces has inaugurated a new co-working center in Saket, South Delhi, occupying 28,000 square feet to accommodate the increasing demand from corporations.

Situated in Southern Park Mall, the center provides 450 seats and is part of Spring House's extensive network of over 20 locations across Delhi-NCR, covering over 800,000 square feet of office space.

Founder and CEO, Mukul Pasricha, highlighted the growing need for managed flexible workspaces among enterprises of varying sizes. The co-working sector has seen significant growth, with operators leasing 2.6 million square feet in the April-June quarter, doubling last year's figures for the same period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

