Assam Governor Champions MSMEs as Catalysts for Northeast Economic Growth

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has underscored the pivotal role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in accelerating India's growth trajectory during the North East MSME conclave 2025. Addressing attendees, he emphasized that this sector is crucial for job creation and fostering self-reliance.

Acharya pointed out that the northeast, with its unique products like bamboo, tea, and silk, stands to benefit immensely from the global potential of MSMEs. He called the region a 'priceless treasure,' rich in natural resources and traditional industries that could be repositioned as global bestsellers.

The Governor lauded government initiatives revitalizing the MSME sector, including the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. He encouraged industry leaders to invest in the northeast to strengthen its role as the economic gateway to the east, enhancing trade, innovation, and cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)