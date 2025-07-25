Sellowrap Industries Gears for IPO to Boost Operational Capacity

Sellowrap Industries Limited, based in Mumbai, has launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to bolster its operational capacity and market presence. The offering, which opens on July 25, 2025, and closes on July 29, 2025, includes a fresh issue of 36,48,000 equity shares, earmarked for listing on the NSE EMERGE platform on August 01, 2025.

The IPO is priced between ₹79 and ₹83 per share, with a minimum application lot size of 3,200 shares. This allocation follows SEBI guidelines, with specific shares reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, Retail Individual Investors, and Market Makers. Additionally, the Anchor Book will open on July 24, 2025.

Promoter and Managing Director, Mr. Saurabh Poddar, emphasized the strategic importance of this IPO, highlighting its role in scaling operations and innovation, alongside enhancing Sellowrap's footprint in domestic and international markets. The net proceeds will be allocated towards capital investments in machinery and infrastructure, improving Sellowrap's efficiency and competitiveness.