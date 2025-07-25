Left Menu

Wipro Streamlines Operations with Hungarian Subsidiary Liquidation

Wipro has voluntarily liquidated its Hungarian subsidiary, Wipro Holdings Hungary Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag, to streamline operations. The liquidation was confirmed by the Hungarian Court of Registration. The subsidiary did not contribute to operational revenue last year and accounted for only 0.02% of Wipro's net worth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:08 IST
Wipro Streamlines Operations with Hungarian Subsidiary Liquidation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to streamline operations, IT services giant Wipro has liquidated its Hungarian subsidiary, Wipro Holdings Hungary Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag. The voluntary liquidation has been confirmed by the Hungarian Court of Registration as of July 25, 2025.

The decision was made to rationalize and consolidate Wipro's overall corporate structure, as the Hungarian subsidiary did not generate operational revenue in the last financial year. It reported other income of Rs 2.9 crore with a net worth of Rs 18.5 crore, making up merely 0.02% of Wipro's total net worth.

Wipro's strategic move is aimed at optimizing its subsidiary portfolio, reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to enhance business efficiency and focus on core operations.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025