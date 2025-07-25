Wipro Streamlines Operations with Hungarian Subsidiary Liquidation

In a strategic move to streamline operations, IT services giant Wipro has liquidated its Hungarian subsidiary, Wipro Holdings Hungary Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag. The voluntary liquidation has been confirmed by the Hungarian Court of Registration as of July 25, 2025.

The decision was made to rationalize and consolidate Wipro's overall corporate structure, as the Hungarian subsidiary did not generate operational revenue in the last financial year. It reported other income of Rs 2.9 crore with a net worth of Rs 18.5 crore, making up merely 0.02% of Wipro's total net worth.

Wipro's strategic move is aimed at optimizing its subsidiary portfolio, reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to enhance business efficiency and focus on core operations.