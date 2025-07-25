Potato Price Plunge Sparks Alarms in West Bengal

The West Bengal Cold Storage Association (WBCSA) has raised concerns about a significant drop in wholesale potato prices, which they warn could result in severe financial losses for both farmers and cold storage operators. In a press conference, WBCSA President Sunil Kumar Rana highlighted the critical situation and called for prompt state intervention to forestall a deeper economic crisis in rural areas.

The association emphasized that the gap between wholesale and retail prices has intensified the strain on farmers, who maintain approximately 80% of this year's potato stock. Currently, West Bengal's cold storages are handling a peak load of 70.85 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes. This includes an additional 10 lakh tonnes due to restrictions on inter-state movement from the previous season.

Subhajit Saha, WBCSA's vice-president, pointed out the catastrophic fall in the wholesale price of the Jyoti variety, from Rs 15 per kg — set as the state's minimum support price — down to Rs 9 per kg. The association urged the government to immediately procure potatoes at MSP, revive inter-state and international trade, incorporate potatoes into public welfare programs, and introduce a transport subsidy to avert further economic setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)