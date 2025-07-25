Global Currencies: Turbulence Amid Political and Economic Pressures
The dollar index is poised for its largest weekly decline in a month, amidst tariff discussions and central bank meetings. The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan are expected to maintain steady interest rates. Political influences, particularly from President Trump, are impacting the dollar's performance.
The dollar index steadied but faced its biggest weekly decrease in a month on Friday amid the ongoing tariff negotiations and upcoming central bank meetings. Sterling also dipped following softer-than-expected British retail sales data.
Both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan are anticipated to maintain steady interest rates next week, with market focus on subsequent comments for future rate movements. Political pressures also play a role, especially in the U.S. where President Trump reiterates his call for lower interest rates.
The yen softened due to disappointing Tokyo inflation data, while the euro edged down but was set for weekly gains, supported by the European Central Bank's steady policy decision and positive economic outlook.
- READ MORE ON:
- dollar
- index
- central bank
- tariff
- political pressure
- sterling
- interest rates
- euro
- yen
- inflation
ALSO READ
Kenya's New Elections Commission Leadership Installed Amidst Political Pressure
Sterling's Slide Sparks Economic Anxiety
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jay Duplass Join Forces in 'Sterling Point'
Sterling's Struggles: Impact of Trump's Trade War on British Pound
Japan's Political Pressures May Keep Interest Rates Low