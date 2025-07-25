BEML, Hindustan Shipyard come together to develop advanced marine systems

State-owned entities BEML Ltd and Hindustan Shipyard have partnered to jointly work on the development of advanced marine systems.

The agreement was signed between BEML CMD Shantanu Roy and HSL CMD Hemant Khatri along with senior leadership from both organisations in the national capital.

In a statement on Friday, BEML Ltd announced entering into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HSL to collaborate on the co-creation of advanced marine systems encompassing innovation, indigenous design, manufacturing, and end-to-end lifecycle support.

"This collaboration with HSL marks a defining moment in our expansion into the marine sector. It is a strategic convergence of two national institutions committed to engineering excellence, indigenisation, and strengthening India's global footprint in maritime innovation," BEML CMD Roy said.

Under the agreement, BEML will spearhead the design and development of specialised systems, applying its domain expertise in platform engineering and structural optimisation.

HSL will complement this by accelerating indigenisation initiatives and tapping into BEML's robust production capabilities, particularly in defence and heavy engineering domains.

BEML, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals - construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.

HSL is the nation's premier shipbuilding organization, catering to the needs of shipbuilding, ship repairs, submarine construction and refits, as well as the design and construction of complex and state-of-the-art offshore and onshore structures.

