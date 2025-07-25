Left Menu

Namo Bharat services to start early on Sunday in view of UPPSC RO/ARO exam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 21:34 IST
In view of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer examination scheduled to be held on July 27, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced an adjustment in the operating hours of its Namo Bharat services.

According to an official statement, the Namo Bharat trains running between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South stations will begin operations at 6 am on Sunday, instead of the usual start time of 8 am. Services will continue as per schedule until 10.00 pm, the statement said.

The decision has been taken to facilitate smooth travel for candidates appearing in the competitive examination and to ensure they reach their designated centres on time, it added.

The early morning service is expected to ease travel for hundreds of aspirants travelling from Delhi and other parts of the NCR to examination centres located along the route, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

