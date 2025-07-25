Left Menu

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 25-07-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 22:29 IST
Thailand-Cambodia clashes: India issues advisory for citizens
India on Friday advised its citizens in Thailand to exercise caution and avoid travelling to seven provinces in view of the situation arising out of the clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops over a disputed border.

The Indian embassy in the Thai capital urged all Indian travellers to check updates from authorities in the country before visiting tourist attractions in troubled areas.

The fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops began on Thursday.

According to reports, 16 people have been killed and thousands have been evacuated to safer places on both sides of the border.

In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand) Newsroom, the Indian embassy said in a social media post.

The mission also attached a post by the TAT that urged travellers not to visit certain places in seven provinces.

Thailand is a popular destination for Indian tourists. The Southeast Asian nation has direct connectivity with more than 15 Indian cities with over 400 weekly flights operating between Thailand and India.

All major airlines operate between the two countries.

In 2024, around 2.1 million Indian tourists visited Thailand, which is around six per cent of the total tourist inflow into Thailand, according to official data.

The total number of Indian-origin people in Thailand is estimated to be around four to five lakh, including more than 25,000 NRIs, majority of whom are concentrated in the capital city, Bangkok.

