UP: 2 killed in head-on collision between trucks in Bhadohi

Two people died in a head-on collision between two trucks in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, police said.

After the accident there was a traffic jam on the highway but vehicular movement was later restored, they said. The accident occurred near Navdhan village in the Oonj area when an onion laden truck en route to Kanpur collided with another truck, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramakant Yadav said.

He said that the occupants in the onion laden truck -- Devendra Yadav (45) and Pintu (32) -- died on the spot, while the driver and cleaner of the other vehicle fled the scene after the accident.

Police have impounded both the trucks and sent the bodies for post-mortem. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, the SHO said.

According to the police, due to this collision of the trucks on the same lane, there was a traffic jam in almost 10 kilometres, however, vehicular movement was restored after a lot of difficulties.

In the month of Sawan, a lane of the highway for 45 kilometres in Bhadohi district from Prayagraj to Varanasi is reserved for kanwariyas for a month, due to which vehicles have to move from both sides in a single lane only.

