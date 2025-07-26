Left Menu

Lodha Developers Surges Ahead: Net Profit Skyrockets by 42% Amid Strong Housing Demand

Lodha Developers reported a 42% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 675.1 crore in Q1 of the fiscal year, driven by strong housing demand. Despite a brief conflict-related slowdown, the firm achieved robust pre-sales. It also added five high-potential projects, ensuring consistent growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:06 IST
Lodha Developers Surges Ahead: Net Profit Skyrockets by 42% Amid Strong Housing Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lodha Developers Ltd witnessed a substantial 42% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 675.1 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, underscored by robust housing demand. The company's net profit during the same period last year was Rs 475.9 crore.

Total income for the April-June 2025-26 quarter rose significantly to Rs 3,624.7 crore, compared to Rs 2,918.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. According to a regulatory filing, this was complemented by a record performance in pre-sales, marked at Rs 4,450 crore.

Managing Director and CEO Abhishek Lodha highlighted that structural industry tailwinds, such as low home-ownership levels and rising incomes, continue to fuel growth. Despite challenges like the India-Pakistan conflict, Lodha expects increasing demand in the second half of the fiscal year, further supported by interest rate reductions and tax cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025