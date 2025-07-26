Lodha Developers Surges Ahead: Net Profit Skyrockets by 42% Amid Strong Housing Demand

Lodha Developers Ltd witnessed a substantial 42% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 675.1 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, underscored by robust housing demand. The company's net profit during the same period last year was Rs 475.9 crore.

Total income for the April-June 2025-26 quarter rose significantly to Rs 3,624.7 crore, compared to Rs 2,918.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. According to a regulatory filing, this was complemented by a record performance in pre-sales, marked at Rs 4,450 crore.

Managing Director and CEO Abhishek Lodha highlighted that structural industry tailwinds, such as low home-ownership levels and rising incomes, continue to fuel growth. Despite challenges like the India-Pakistan conflict, Lodha expects increasing demand in the second half of the fiscal year, further supported by interest rate reductions and tax cuts.

