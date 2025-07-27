NLC India's Strategic Global Quest for Rare Earth Elements Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

NLC India Ltd, a state-owned company, is actively seeking international sources for rare earth elements, announcing exploratory talks in Mali and the Republic of the Congo for lithium, copper, and cobalt respectively.

These efforts come amid China's recent export restrictions significantly affecting the global supply chain of these essential minerals, which are crucial for manufacturing goods from home appliances to electric vehicles.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli detailed these strategic moves in conjunction with directives from India's mines and coal ministries, emphasizing the cautious approach being taken considering socio-economic factors.

