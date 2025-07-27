Boost for Passengers: New Coaches on Hazrat Nizamuddin–Ernakulam Route
Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced the Centre's approval for three additional sleeper coaches on the Hazrat Nizamuddin–Ernakulam Duronto Express. This move is expected to ease travel and enhance ticket availability for passengers along this popular route. The train will run with 22 modern coaches from August 2.
The Hazrat Nizamuddin–Ernakulam Duronto Express is set to accommodate more passengers with the addition of three new sleeper coaches, as confirmed by Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar. This development fulfills a long-standing request from travelers using this busy route.
Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Facebook post for sanctioning the new coaches. He emphasized that this approval will substantially improve ticket availability and travel convenience for thousands of commuters.
Starting August 2, the train will operate with a total of 22 modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch coaches, a significant enhancement expected to benefit countless regular passengers on this high-demand rail route.
