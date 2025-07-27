Boost for Passengers: New Coaches on Hazrat Nizamuddin–Ernakulam Route

The Hazrat Nizamuddin–Ernakulam Duronto Express is set to accommodate more passengers with the addition of three new sleeper coaches, as confirmed by Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar. This development fulfills a long-standing request from travelers using this busy route.

Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Facebook post for sanctioning the new coaches. He emphasized that this approval will substantially improve ticket availability and travel convenience for thousands of commuters.

Starting August 2, the train will operate with a total of 22 modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch coaches, a significant enhancement expected to benefit countless regular passengers on this high-demand rail route.

