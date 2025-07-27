Left Menu

Breaking New Ground: Direct Unlocking System Boosts Railway Modernization

Indian Railways has installed its first direct unlocking system at Dinanagar station in Jammu division, increasing safety and efficiency in operations. The system reduces human error by directly controlling railway signalling. There's ongoing modernization in Jammu and Kashmir, including improved track maintenance and passenger coach upgrades, enhancing regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:03 IST
Breaking New Ground: Direct Unlocking System Boosts Railway Modernization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards modernizing Indian Railways, the first direct unlocking system has been installed at Dinanagar railway station in Northern Railway's Jammu division. The newly installed system, announced by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, optimizes train operations by directly managing railway signalling and point machinery, thereby minimizing human error risks.

The implementation of the direct unlocking system at Dinanagar is part of broader efforts to enhance railway safety and efficiency, providing passengers with a better travel experience. Plans are underway to extend this modernization initiative to other railway stations, marking a pivotal move towards a safer and more efficient rail network.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir region is witnessing rapid advancements in railway infrastructure. Following the inauguration of two Vande Bharat Express trains, modern track maintenance methods have replaced manual processes, significantly improving track quality. Together with coach upgrades, these developments represent a transformative leap in the region's rail connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025