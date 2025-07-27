Breaking New Ground: Direct Unlocking System Boosts Railway Modernization

In a significant step towards modernizing Indian Railways, the first direct unlocking system has been installed at Dinanagar railway station in Northern Railway's Jammu division. The newly installed system, announced by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, optimizes train operations by directly managing railway signalling and point machinery, thereby minimizing human error risks.

The implementation of the direct unlocking system at Dinanagar is part of broader efforts to enhance railway safety and efficiency, providing passengers with a better travel experience. Plans are underway to extend this modernization initiative to other railway stations, marking a pivotal move towards a safer and more efficient rail network.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir region is witnessing rapid advancements in railway infrastructure. Following the inauguration of two Vande Bharat Express trains, modern track maintenance methods have replaced manual processes, significantly improving track quality. Together with coach upgrades, these developments represent a transformative leap in the region's rail connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)