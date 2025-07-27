Knowledge Realty Trust Set to Launch Rs 4,800 Crore REIT IPO
Knowledge Realty Trust, backed by Sattva Group and Blackstone, has received SEBI approval for its REIT public offering aiming to raise Rs 4,800 crore. This move aims to monetize its extensive office asset portfolio across major cities. The IPO follows an initial Rs 1,400 crore raised from investors.
Knowledge Realty Trust, with backing from Sattva Group and Blackstone, is set to launch its REIT public offering after receiving approval from SEBI. The offering aims to raise approximately Rs 4,800 crore.
This financial maneuver is part of a broader strategy to monetize 30 premium office assets located across India's major urban centers. Prior to this, the company had already secured Rs 1,400 crore from investors.
Becoming India's largest REIT by asset value, Knowledge Realty Trust is poised to enter the capital markets in the first week of August, further expanding its footprint in India's flourishing real estate sector.
