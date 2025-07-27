Dramatic Emergency Slide Evacuation at Denver Airport

Passengers on an American Airlines flight at Denver International Airport were forced to use an emergency slide after a suspected landing gear malfunction. The incident, involving a Boeing 737 MAX 8, occurred as the plane was departing for Miami.

Video footage captured passengers, including those carrying small children, sliding down the inflatable chute while clutching their belongings. After evacuating, they were transported to the terminal by bus, with one person taken to a medical facility for further treatment.

The Denver Fire Department extinguished a fire that erupted during the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration is set to investigate the occurrence, as reported by authorities. Five passengers were evaluated on-site for injuries but were not hospitalized, according to Denver Airport officials.

