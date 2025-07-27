Left Menu

Tragic Explosion: Tanker Mishap Claims Three Lives in Vadodara

Three individuals lost their lives in a tanker explosion at a plant near Vadodara, Gujarat. The incident occurred during the heating process of the tanker, which aimed to empty asphalt. The deceased included the driver, cleaner, and a laborer. The victims' bodies were taken for post-mortem.

In a tragic incident near Vadodara, Gujarat, a tanker exploded, claiming the lives of three individuals, police reported late Sunday. The mishap occurred at a plant in Mokshi village, Savli taluka.

The explosion happened while the tanker was being heated to transfer asphalt, a process that tragically turned fatal as the gas pressure inside the tanker surged, causing it to blow up.

The deceased were identified as Armaan Ziaullah from Uttar Pradesh, Ashok Gurjar from Rajasthan, and local resident Shakib Akhtar Khan. Their bodies have been sent to a Vadodara hospital for post-mortem examinations.

