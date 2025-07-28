Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Bareilly-Mathura Highway: Devotee's Sudden Demise

A collision between two motorcycles on the Bareilly-Mathura National Highway resulted in the death of a kanwariya and injury to another. The accident, involving devotees returning to Rajasthan, occurred between Nagla Gopi and Rayak villages. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Guddu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 28-07-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 09:14 IST
A fatal accident unfolded on the Bareilly-Mathura National Highway as a collision between two motorcycles claimed the life of a kanwariya and left another injured, police reported on Monday.

The tragic event took place late Sunday night between Nagla Gopi and Rayak villages in the district of Mursan. The riders, identified as Guddu, 30, and Kuldeep, 24, were among a group of devotees returning from a religious journey.

Originating from Chak Sehna village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, the group was en route back with a 'Dak Kanwar' from Soron in Kasganj district when the incident occurred, police confirmed.

