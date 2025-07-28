Aeroflot Faces Flight Chaos Amid Major System Outage
Aeroflot, Russia's national airline, canceled dozens of flights due to an information systems failure. The disruption led to chaotic scenes at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport. Despite heavy sanctions from the Ukraine war, Aeroflot remains one of the top airlines globally by passenger numbers.
A major information systems failure led Russian airline Aeroflot to cancel dozens of flights on Monday, causing widespread disruption.
The airline, a prominent national carrier, did not specify the cause of the problem or provide a timeline for resolution, leaving passengers in uncertainty.
Despite sanctions from the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Aeroflot remains a leading global airline by passenger numbers, demonstrating resilience in a challenging travel environment.
