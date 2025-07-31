Left Menu

Brigade Hotel Ventures Shares Slip on Market Debut

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd's shares debuted with a significant discount on both BSE and NSE, closing down over 5% from its issue price amid high IPO subscription. The company plans to use proceeds for debt payment, land acquisition, and corporate expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:54 IST
Brigade Hotel Ventures Shares Slip on Market Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd took a hit on their debut, closing at a discount of over 5% from the issue price. Trading commenced at Rs 82 on BSE, down 8.88% from the issue price of Rs 90, before it recovered slightly to close at Rs 85.40.

On NSE, the shares started even lower at Rs 81.10, marking a 9.88% drop. The stock closed at Rs 85.32, reflecting a 5.2% decline from the issue price. The market valuation of Brigade Hotel Ventures stood at Rs 3,243.86 crore.

The IPO attracted 4.48 times subscription with a price band of Rs 85-90 per share. Proceeds from the IPO, totaling Rs 759.6 crore, are earmarked for debt payments, land purchase, acquisitions, and other corporate strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025