Godrej Properties Expands Footprint in Vadodara with New Land Acquisition
Godrej Properties has acquired 34 acres of land in Vadodara, Gujarat, for a new residential project. The development will primarily consist of premium plotted residential units. This move marks the company's entry into the Vadodara market, following a previous acquisition in Ahmedabad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Godrej Properties, a Mumbai-based real estate giant, has announced a strategic expansion into Vadodara, Gujarat, by acquiring a 34-acre land parcel for a new residential development.
In a regulatory disclosure on Thursday, the company stated its plans to develop premium plotted residential units on the acquired land, marking its inaugural venture into the dynamic Vadodara property market.
This acquisition builds on Godrej's recent growth trajectory, following a similar purchase of a 3-acre land parcel in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad, last October, further solidifying its presence in strategic locations across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Astronauts Return and Plants Communicate: Recent Science Developments
How digital farming and precision agriculture are fueling rural development across Europe
Scandal in Worli: Aaditya Thackeray Exposes Slum Redevelopment Irregularities
Foundation Laid for Developmental Projects in Mizoram's Siaha District Under PMJVK Scheme
Madhya Pradesh CM Forges International Ties: Youth Development & Sports Take Center Stage in Spain Visit