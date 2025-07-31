Godrej Properties Expands Footprint in Vadodara with New Land Acquisition

Godrej Properties, a Mumbai-based real estate giant, has announced a strategic expansion into Vadodara, Gujarat, by acquiring a 34-acre land parcel for a new residential development.

In a regulatory disclosure on Thursday, the company stated its plans to develop premium plotted residential units on the acquired land, marking its inaugural venture into the dynamic Vadodara property market.

This acquisition builds on Godrej's recent growth trajectory, following a similar purchase of a 3-acre land parcel in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad, last October, further solidifying its presence in strategic locations across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)