Karnataka Labour Minister Challenges TCS Layoffs Amidst Rising Pushback
Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad has confronted Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) over large-scale layoffs, demanding explanations as mass retrenchments occur. TCS's decision to lay off 2% of its workforce aligns with its strategy for future readiness. The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union has filed complaints against the company.
Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad has demanded an explanation from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) following reports of mass layoffs involving 12,000 employees, primarily in middle and senior positions.
The decision to reduce staff, equivalent to 2% of TCS's global workforce, aims to align the company with its 'future-ready' strategy, which emphasizes technological investments, AI deployment, and market expansion.
The layoffs have spurred objections from the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union, which filed legal complaints alleging breaches of the Industrial Disputes Act and other regulatory conditions. The government has also resisted industry requests for increasing employee work hours due to existing traffic and commute challenges in Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
