India: From Fragile to Formidable in Global Economy

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal defended India's economic growth in Parliament, countering US President Donald Trump's criticism of India and Russia as 'dead economies.' Goyal highlighted India’s rapid growth and transformative reforms, positioning it as a leading global economy poised to become the third largest soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:25 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal robustly defended India's economic trajectory in a spirited address to Parliament, responding to an assertion by US President Donald Trump, who labeled India and Russia as 'dead economies.'

Goyal pointed out India's significant role in global growth, contributing nearly 16%, and confidently projected India's rise to become the third-largest economy worldwide in coming years.

In his statement, Goyal underscored India's evolution from the 'Fragile 5' to one of the fastest-growing notable economies, crediting structural reforms and entrepreneurial vigor, and reaffirmed India's commitment to international trade partnerships amid a protectionist global climate.

