South Africa's Bold Inflation Shift: SARB Targets 3% Despite Treasury Hesitation

In a decisive move to boost competitiveness, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has announced its aim to lower inflation to 3%, shifting from the previous 4.5% target. This change arrives despite Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's lack of formal approval for a new target band.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago has long argued for a narrower target, contending that the current range from 3% to 6% erodes economic competitiveness. "We had to make a judgment as a committee to lock in these gains for the benefit of South Africans," Kganyago stated during a press conference.

The SARB's decision also coincided with a reduction in the main lending rate, which dropped by 25 basis points to 7.00%. The central bank's actions were in line with economists' expectations and have been generally well-received, as South African government bonds, including the 2035 maturity, gained strength following the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)