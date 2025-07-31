Left Menu

South Africa's Bold Inflation Shift: SARB Targets 3% Despite Treasury Hesitation

South Africa's central bank aims for 3% inflation, deviating from its 4.5% target, and lowers its lending rate. Despite Finance Minister Godongwana's reservations, SARB's Governor Kganyago advocates for this shift to enhance competitiveness. The policy change, though not formally approved, is seen positively in economic circles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:34 IST
South Africa's Bold Inflation Shift: SARB Targets 3% Despite Treasury Hesitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move to boost competitiveness, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has announced its aim to lower inflation to 3%, shifting from the previous 4.5% target. This change arrives despite Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's lack of formal approval for a new target band.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago has long argued for a narrower target, contending that the current range from 3% to 6% erodes economic competitiveness. "We had to make a judgment as a committee to lock in these gains for the benefit of South Africans," Kganyago stated during a press conference.

The SARB's decision also coincided with a reduction in the main lending rate, which dropped by 25 basis points to 7.00%. The central bank's actions were in line with economists' expectations and have been generally well-received, as South African government bonds, including the 2035 maturity, gained strength following the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025