Left Menu

Price Moves and Market Trends: HUL's Strategic Adjustments Amid Commodity Fluctuations

HUL adjusts skincare product prices due to rising palm oil costs, despite lowering prices in tea and homecare categories. Rural markets outperform urban, but urban areas show recovery. HUL maintains a cautious approach towards market volatility while planning shareholder discussions on ice-cream business demerger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:21 IST
Price Moves and Market Trends: HUL's Strategic Adjustments Amid Commodity Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has strategically reduced the prices of its products in the tea and homecare sectors, attributed to declining commodity prices and competitive market dynamics. Conversely, the company has heightened the prices of its skincare items due to the escalating costs of palm oil, a substantial component in its skin cleansing product line.

In an earnings call, HUL's CFO Ritesh Tiwari highlighted the volatility in palm and palm derivative prices, which has resulted in sequential price surges in skin cleansing products over the past 6 to 12 months. The company remains vigilant about these fluctuations, ready to adjust as necessary while adhering to its replenishment pricing principle across various segments, including tea.

The FMCG giant also noted notable growth in rural markets surpassing urban counterparts in the recent quarter, supported by economic factors like reduced inflation and improved liquidity. Meanwhile, HUL's gross margins are on an upswing, anticipated to sustain around 22 percent in upcoming quarters. The impact of additional tariffs by the U.S. is deemed negligible, allowing the company to focus on enhancing its market performance. The company is preparing for shareholder discussions regarding the demerger of its ice-cream division scheduled for August 12.

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025