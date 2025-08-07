Left Menu

Kalpataru Projects: A Surge in Profitability and Growth Momentum

Kalpataru Projects International Limited reported a significant rise in net profit for the June 2025 quarter, driven by increased revenues. With a noteworthy decrease in net debt and improved working capital management, the company is set for continued growth with a robust order book and strategic financial planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:11 IST
Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) announced an impressive surge in its net profit for the June 2025 quarter, reporting earnings of Rs 213.59 crore, more than doubling last year's Rs 83.95 crore. The increase was attributed largely to heightened revenues.

The company's financial health saw significant improvement, with total income rising to Rs 6,187.52 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 4,608.5 crore. Furthermore, KPIL's net debt was reduced by 26% year-on-year to Rs 2,765 crore as of June 30.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL, highlighted the company's substantial first-quarter achievements, marking a 35% revenue growth. With a record order book of Rs 65,475 crore, KPIL remains on track to achieve its revenue and profitability targets for FY26, underscored by disciplined execution and strategic diversification.

