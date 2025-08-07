Left Menu

Empowering Journeys: Free Bus Travel for Women in Uttar Pradesh

For the ninth consecutive year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers free bus travel for women during Raksha Bandhan. This initiative has benefitted over 1.23 crore women, costing Rs 101.42 crore. Beginning in 2017, it empowers women from rural, backward, and low-income backgrounds by providing accessible and free travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-08-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:05 IST
Empowering Journeys: Free Bus Travel for Women in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move lauded for its community impact, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced free bus travel for women during Raksha Bandhan, continuing a tradition that marks its ninth year.

The initiative has been a boon for over 1.23 crore women, with the state transport department's expenditure reaching Rs 101.42 crore since its inception. Scheduled for August 8 to 10 this year, the project underlines both a cultural and economic commitment from the government.

Since its launch in 2017, the program has grown annually, offering augmented benefits, especially to women from rural, backward, and low-income groups. The scheme underscores a shared promise of protection and respect during Raksha Bandhan, reiterating the transformative power of accessible public transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025