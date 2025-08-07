Empowering Journeys: Free Bus Travel for Women in Uttar Pradesh

In a move lauded for its community impact, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced free bus travel for women during Raksha Bandhan, continuing a tradition that marks its ninth year.

The initiative has been a boon for over 1.23 crore women, with the state transport department's expenditure reaching Rs 101.42 crore since its inception. Scheduled for August 8 to 10 this year, the project underlines both a cultural and economic commitment from the government.

Since its launch in 2017, the program has grown annually, offering augmented benefits, especially to women from rural, backward, and low-income groups. The scheme underscores a shared promise of protection and respect during Raksha Bandhan, reiterating the transformative power of accessible public transport.

