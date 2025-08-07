Empowering Journeys: Free Bus Travel for Women in Uttar Pradesh
For the ninth consecutive year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers free bus travel for women during Raksha Bandhan. This initiative has benefitted over 1.23 crore women, costing Rs 101.42 crore. Beginning in 2017, it empowers women from rural, backward, and low-income backgrounds by providing accessible and free travel.
In a move lauded for its community impact, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced free bus travel for women during Raksha Bandhan, continuing a tradition that marks its ninth year.
The initiative has been a boon for over 1.23 crore women, with the state transport department's expenditure reaching Rs 101.42 crore since its inception. Scheduled for August 8 to 10 this year, the project underlines both a cultural and economic commitment from the government.
Since its launch in 2017, the program has grown annually, offering augmented benefits, especially to women from rural, backward, and low-income groups. The scheme underscores a shared promise of protection and respect during Raksha Bandhan, reiterating the transformative power of accessible public transport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
