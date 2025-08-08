Left Menu

Government Reopens PLI Scheme Portal to Boost Textile Sector

The government has reopened the portal for new applications under the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the textiles sector. Open until August 31, 2025, the portal aims to invigorate manufacturing and export growth. Companies are urged to apply as per the existing terms and conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:33 IST
Government Reopens PLI Scheme Portal to Boost Textile Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government, in a strategic move to boost domestic manufacturing and exports, has reopened its portal for applications under the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in the textiles sector. An official statement confirmed the portal will be accessible until August 31, 2025.

The decision follows appeals from industry stakeholders to facilitate fresh applications. The Ministry of Textiles is urging companies to take advantage of this opportunity, which allows applications for man-made fiber (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textiles. All previously notified terms and conditions will still apply.

First approved in September 2021, the Rs 10,683 crore PLI scheme aims to invigorate the sector, focusing on segments likely to boost domestic manufacturing and exports. The portal had been reopened earlier for a limited period to accept applications under this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025