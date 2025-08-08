Government Reopens PLI Scheme Portal to Boost Textile Sector
The government has reopened the portal for new applications under the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the textiles sector. Open until August 31, 2025, the portal aims to invigorate manufacturing and export growth. Companies are urged to apply as per the existing terms and conditions.
The government, in a strategic move to boost domestic manufacturing and exports, has reopened its portal for applications under the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in the textiles sector. An official statement confirmed the portal will be accessible until August 31, 2025.
The decision follows appeals from industry stakeholders to facilitate fresh applications. The Ministry of Textiles is urging companies to take advantage of this opportunity, which allows applications for man-made fiber (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textiles. All previously notified terms and conditions will still apply.
First approved in September 2021, the Rs 10,683 crore PLI scheme aims to invigorate the sector, focusing on segments likely to boost domestic manufacturing and exports. The portal had been reopened earlier for a limited period to accept applications under this initiative.
