Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Barabanki: Tree Fall Claims Five Lives on Bus

Five people, including four women, died after a tree fell on a moving bus in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred due to heavy rain. Six passengers were injured, of whom four women and the bus driver succumbed. The state will provide financial aid to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:57 IST
Tragedy Strikes Barabanki: Tree Fall Claims Five Lives on Bus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Friday, five passengers lost their lives when a tree fell on a moving bus in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported. Among the deceased were four women and the bus driver. The disaster was attributed to heavy rainfall that caused the cluster fig tree to topple on the moving vehicle.

The bus, part of the Uttar Pradesh roadways fleet, had departed from Barabanki with around 60 passengers at 10:30 AM, heading towards Haidergarh. The calamity struck near Harakh village, leading to significant damage to the bus and multiple casualties. Six individuals sustained severe injuries, out of which four women and the driver did not survive, according to Barabanki Chief Medical Officer Awadhesh Kumar. One injured person remains under medical care.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi coordinated the relief operations on-site, ensuring the safe evacuation of the passengers. Post-incident, the debris was cleared, allowing the restoration of traffic. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and called for expedited assistance to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025