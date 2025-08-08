Tragedy Strikes Barabanki: Tree Fall Claims Five Lives on Bus

In a tragic incident on Friday, five passengers lost their lives when a tree fell on a moving bus in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported. Among the deceased were four women and the bus driver. The disaster was attributed to heavy rainfall that caused the cluster fig tree to topple on the moving vehicle.

The bus, part of the Uttar Pradesh roadways fleet, had departed from Barabanki with around 60 passengers at 10:30 AM, heading towards Haidergarh. The calamity struck near Harakh village, leading to significant damage to the bus and multiple casualties. Six individuals sustained severe injuries, out of which four women and the driver did not survive, according to Barabanki Chief Medical Officer Awadhesh Kumar. One injured person remains under medical care.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi coordinated the relief operations on-site, ensuring the safe evacuation of the passengers. Post-incident, the debris was cleared, allowing the restoration of traffic. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and called for expedited assistance to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)