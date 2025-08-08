Left Menu

India's Urgent Call: Bridging the Education-Employability Divide

At the 16th FICCI Global Skills Summit, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary emphasized the need for businesses to improve wages for certified workers and move away from informal hiring. The minister and industry leaders highlighted the disconnect between formal education and employability, urging reforms to avoid turning the demographic dividend into a liability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:02 IST
India's Urgent Call: Bridging the Education-Employability Divide
16th FICCI Global Skills Summit . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 16th FICCI Global Skills Summit, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary urged businesses to offer better pay for certified workers and reconsider informal hiring practices. He highlighted India's skilling gap, comparing it to the infancy of carbon pricing. Chaudhary stressed the importance of valuing skilled labor effectively.

India faces a growing disconnect between formal education and employability, with warnings from policymakers and industry leaders. Without immediate reforms, the country's demographic dividend could become a liability. Chaudhary reiterated Government efforts to safeguard national interests, including those of farmers, fishermen, and rural artisans.

Industry leaders echoed the urgency. Bijay Sahoo, chair of FICCI's Skills Committee, emphasized leveraging India's tech talent, while AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney outlined a plan for a regional apprenticeship program. With over 230 million young Indians, the clock is ticking. Chaudhary emphasized the pivotal role of the National Education Policy 2020 in addressing the skills gap through collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025