Eastern Railway Launches First AC EMU Train Service in Sealdah Division

In an effort to upgrade passenger amenities, Eastern Railway is set to launch its first air-conditioned EMU train service in the Sealdah division on Sunday.

The train, which comprises 12 fully air-conditioned coaches connected by end-to-end vestibules, will initially run between Sealdah and Ranaghat, beginning its commercial journey from Ranaghat on Monday.

Union ministers of state Sukanta Majumdar and Shantanu Thakur will flag off the service, promising improved comfort for passengers with additional stops at Chakdah, Kalyani, and other major stations.

