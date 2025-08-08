Left Menu

Eastern Railway Launches First AC EMU Train Service in Sealdah Division

Eastern Railway is inaugurating its first air-conditioned EMU train service in the Sealdah division. The train features 12 fully air-conditioned coaches. It will run between Sealdah and Ranaghat with stops at key stations. The inaugural run will be flagged off by Union ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:42 IST
Eastern Railway Launches First AC EMU Train Service in Sealdah Division
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to upgrade passenger amenities, Eastern Railway is set to launch its first air-conditioned EMU train service in the Sealdah division on Sunday.

The train, which comprises 12 fully air-conditioned coaches connected by end-to-end vestibules, will initially run between Sealdah and Ranaghat, beginning its commercial journey from Ranaghat on Monday.

Union ministers of state Sukanta Majumdar and Shantanu Thakur will flag off the service, promising improved comfort for passengers with additional stops at Chakdah, Kalyani, and other major stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025