Left Menu

Centum Electronics Stake Shuffle: Strategic Moves in the Open Market

Centum Electronics witnessed a change in its ownership structure as promoter Mallavarapu Venkata Apparao sold a 4.53% stake, while HDFC Mutual Fund and 3P Investment Managers acquired a combined 3.54% stake through an open market transaction valued at over Rs 153 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:37 IST
Centum Electronics Stake Shuffle: Strategic Moves in the Open Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Centum Electronics experienced a notable shift in its shareholder dynamics on Friday, as promoter Mallavarapu Venkata Apparao relinquished a 4.53% stake in the company, netting Rs 153 crore via an open market transaction.

Data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reveals that Apparao divested 6.65 lakh equity shares at an average price of Rs 2,300.93 each, subsequently reducing his stake to 35.57% from 40.10%. The transaction reflects his strategic business decision to partially exit his investment in the electronics firm.

In response, HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 2.15 lakh shares, constituting a 1.5% stake, while 3P Investment Managers expanded its portfolio by purchasing 3 lakh shares, representing a 2.04% holding. The shares traded at an average of Rs 2,300 apiece, marking a combined acquisition sum of Rs 118.45 crore. Amid these transactions, Centum Electronics' stock value saw a modest increase, closing at Rs 2,412.70 on the BSE.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025