Rudrastra: Asia's Longest Freight Train Revolutionizes Indian Railways

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Division of the East Central Railway has marked a significant achievement by launching 'Rudrastra,' Asia's longest freight train, at 4.5 kilometers in length, according to officials.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video on X, celebrating the innovation in freight transport, highlighting its potential to improve goods loading and distribution efficiency between the DDU and Dhanbad Divisions. Divisional Railway Manager Uday Singh Meena emphasized the resource-saving and time-efficient benefits of this groundbreaking experiment.

The trial run commenced at Ganjkhwaja station in Chandauli, ending in Garhwa, Jharkhand, over a 209-kilometer journey completed in just over five hours. Essential to its operation were the seven engines dispersed among 345 wagons, further underlining the remarkable engineering feat by the Indian Railways team.

(With inputs from agencies.)