Rudrastra: Asia's Longest Freight Train Revolutionizes Indian Railways
The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Division of East Central Railway has launched 'Rudrastra,' a 4.5 km freight train, marking Asia's longest. This innovation aims to enhance speed and efficiency in freight transport. The successful trial run covered 209 km, showcasing Indian Railways' future potential in large-scale goods movement.
- Country:
- India
The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Division of the East Central Railway has marked a significant achievement by launching 'Rudrastra,' Asia's longest freight train, at 4.5 kilometers in length, according to officials.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video on X, celebrating the innovation in freight transport, highlighting its potential to improve goods loading and distribution efficiency between the DDU and Dhanbad Divisions. Divisional Railway Manager Uday Singh Meena emphasized the resource-saving and time-efficient benefits of this groundbreaking experiment.
The trial run commenced at Ganjkhwaja station in Chandauli, ending in Garhwa, Jharkhand, over a 209-kilometer journey completed in just over five hours. Essential to its operation were the seven engines dispersed among 345 wagons, further underlining the remarkable engineering feat by the Indian Railways team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Gig Creators: The Rise of Flashoot in India's Creative Economy
Karnataka's Karikad Set for World-Class Logistics Transformation
Northern Cape Poised to Power SA’s Green Economy, Says President Ramaphosa
MoES Hosts National Workshop to Boost Blue Economy Investment and Innovation
Logistics: The Invisible Backbone of Operation Sindoor