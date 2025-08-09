India's Defence Production Hits Record High in 2024-25

India's defence production has soared to a record Rs 1,50,590 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Saturday.

This represents an impressive 18% growth over the previous year's figure of Rs 1.27 lakh crore. Since 2019-20, the increase is a staggering 90% from Rs 79,071 crore.

Singh commended the Department of Defence Production and other stakeholders for their collective efforts, citing it as a sign of the country's strengthening defence industrial base under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)