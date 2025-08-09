Left Menu

India's Defence Production Hits Record High in 2024-25

India's defence production reached a record Rs 1,50,590 crore in 2024-25, marking an 18% growth over the previous year and a 90% increase since 2019-20. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attributes this success to collaborative efforts and a strengthened industrial base under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 12:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's defence production has soared to a record Rs 1,50,590 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Saturday.

This represents an impressive 18% growth over the previous year's figure of Rs 1.27 lakh crore. Since 2019-20, the increase is a staggering 90% from Rs 79,071 crore.

Singh commended the Department of Defence Production and other stakeholders for their collective efforts, citing it as a sign of the country's strengthening defence industrial base under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

