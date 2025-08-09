Delhi Airport Chaos: Over 300 Flights Delayed Amid Heavy Downpour

More than 300 flights faced delays at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, caused by severe weather conditions.

Despite the downpours, officials reported no flight diversions, though both IndiGo and Air India warned of potential disruptions and advised passengers to prepare for delays.

The India Meteorological Department initially issued a red alert for the region but revised it to yellow, while rainfall levels significantly disrupted travel plans throughout the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)