Delhi Airport Chaos: Over 300 Flights Delayed Amid Heavy Downpour

Heavy rainfall in Delhi led to travel disruptions with over 300 flight delays at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday. Despite the adverse weather, no flights were diverted. Airlines advised passengers to anticipate delays and check schedules due to slower traffic and changing weather alerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 300 flights faced delays at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, caused by severe weather conditions.

Despite the downpours, officials reported no flight diversions, though both IndiGo and Air India warned of potential disruptions and advised passengers to prepare for delays.

The India Meteorological Department initially issued a red alert for the region but revised it to yellow, while rainfall levels significantly disrupted travel plans throughout the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

