Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Mandla District
Four people died and two were injured in a motorcycle collision in Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh. A family traveling from Seoni to Mandla collided with another bike. Deceased include Rajendra Kushram and family members. Police are investigating the accident.
Four people lost their lives and two sustained injuries in a devastating motorcycle collision in Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred at 4 pm near Jarga-Jargi village.
The collision involved a motorcycle carrying a family of five traveling from Seoni to Mandla and another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha confirmed that Rajendra Kushram, his sons Sohil and Ravindra, and his brother-in-law Shivprasad Maravi died in the crash. Rajendra's wife, Shakun Kushram, and one Vivek Kumar Kakodia were injured.
Authorities have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the accident, seeking to determine the exact circumstances that led to the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
