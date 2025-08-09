Left Menu

Tragic Accident Strikes on Agra-Kanpur Highway

A fatal motorcycle accident on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway in Etawah district claimed one life and injured another. Deepak, 22, died while Kamesh Kumar was injured returning to his village for Raksha Bandhan. Police are investigating, and a post-mortem has been ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:49 IST
Tragic Accident Strikes on Agra-Kanpur Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic motorcycle accident occurred on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, resulting in one death and one injury, according to police reports released Saturday.

Authorities reported that Kamesh Kumar, employed in Haryana, was on his way to his village to celebrate Raksha Bandhan when his cousin, Deepak, picked him up. The motorcycle lost control late Friday near Bijouli village.

Police personnel on night duty rushed the victims to Bakewar government hospital, where Deepak was declared dead. Injured Kamesh was transferred to the district hospital. Authorities have alerted the family and initiated post-mortem procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025