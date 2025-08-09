Tragic Accident Strikes on Agra-Kanpur Highway
A fatal motorcycle accident on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway in Etawah district claimed one life and injured another. Deepak, 22, died while Kamesh Kumar was injured returning to his village for Raksha Bandhan. Police are investigating, and a post-mortem has been ordered.
- Country:
- India
A tragic motorcycle accident occurred on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, resulting in one death and one injury, according to police reports released Saturday.
Authorities reported that Kamesh Kumar, employed in Haryana, was on his way to his village to celebrate Raksha Bandhan when his cousin, Deepak, picked him up. The motorcycle lost control late Friday near Bijouli village.
Police personnel on night duty rushed the victims to Bakewar government hospital, where Deepak was declared dead. Injured Kamesh was transferred to the district hospital. Authorities have alerted the family and initiated post-mortem procedures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monsoon Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly from August 11
Temple Tug-of-War: Supreme Court Petition Challenges Uttar Pradesh's Shrine Ordinance
Uttar Pradesh's Major Push: Housing for All under PMAY 2.0
Uttar Pradesh MPs Honoured with Prestigious Sansad Ratna Award 2025
Crackdown on Fake Marriage Registrations in Uttar Pradesh