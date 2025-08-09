Tragic Accident Strikes on Agra-Kanpur Highway

A tragic motorcycle accident occurred on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, resulting in one death and one injury, according to police reports released Saturday.

Authorities reported that Kamesh Kumar, employed in Haryana, was on his way to his village to celebrate Raksha Bandhan when his cousin, Deepak, picked him up. The motorcycle lost control late Friday near Bijouli village.

Police personnel on night duty rushed the victims to Bakewar government hospital, where Deepak was declared dead. Injured Kamesh was transferred to the district hospital. Authorities have alerted the family and initiated post-mortem procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)