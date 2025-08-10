Left Menu

Bengaluru Metro Line: A Battle for Credit Between State and Centre

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, claims that the Bengaluru Metro Rail project was majorly funded by the state government, despite BJP's contrasting assertions. He emphasized the state's significant financial contribution and requested additional central funds to develop the city's infrastructure, appealing for fair treatment similar to Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, asserted that the Bengaluru Metro Rail project largely relied on state funding. According to Shivakumar, 80% of the cost was shouldered by the Karnataka government, with minimal contribution from the central government, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Yellow Line.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed disappointment over the Centre's financial involvement, appealing for a more substantial fiscal commitment to Bengaluru, akin to the support Delhi receives. He highlighted the city's economic significance, generating substantial tax revenue and job opportunities annually.

The ongoing dispute between Congress and BJP over project credits has intensified, each side presenting contrasting narratives on funding. Shivakumar's statements challenge the central government to increase its investment in the city's infrastructure development, which he argues is crucial for Bengaluru's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

