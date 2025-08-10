Expansion of Vande Bharat: A Leap in Maharashtra's Connectivity
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis thanked PM Modi for launching the Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express, the longest Vande Bharat train in India, enhancing Vidarbha and Pune connectivity. This launch is part of PM Modi’s initiative of flagging off three Vande Bharat Express trains to boost regional transit and travel experience.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat train, which is set to enhance connectivity between Vidarbha and Pune. This newly launched route is the longest in the Vande Bharat series, covering 881 kilometers in 12 hours.
The inauguration of the Nagpur-Pune service comes as part of a wider initiative, where PM Modi released three Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru. These trains promise to improve regional connectivity, offer reduced travel times, and deliver a premium experience to travelers, according to government sources.
The new train will currently travel via Daund, adding over 100 kilometers to its route. Fadnavis has suggested a direct line to Pune to benefit industrial corridors, proposing integration with a new expressway to cut down distance and travel time further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kargil Vijay Diwas reminder of unparalleled courage of our soldiers: PM Modi
India looks forward to boosting ties with Maldives, committed to support capacity building: PM Modi
India looks forward to boosting ties with Maldives, committed to support capacity building: PM Modi
India looks forward to boosting ties with Maldives, committed to support capacity building: PM Modi
Infrastructure, energy backbone of any state's development; our focus on these in last 11 years shows our commitment to TN's growth: PM Modi.