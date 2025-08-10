Expansion of Vande Bharat: A Leap in Maharashtra's Connectivity

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat train, which is set to enhance connectivity between Vidarbha and Pune. This newly launched route is the longest in the Vande Bharat series, covering 881 kilometers in 12 hours.

The inauguration of the Nagpur-Pune service comes as part of a wider initiative, where PM Modi released three Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru. These trains promise to improve regional connectivity, offer reduced travel times, and deliver a premium experience to travelers, according to government sources.

The new train will currently travel via Daund, adding over 100 kilometers to its route. Fadnavis has suggested a direct line to Pune to benefit industrial corridors, proposing integration with a new expressway to cut down distance and travel time further.

