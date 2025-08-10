Left Menu

India Emerges as Top Smartphone Supplier to U.S., Electronics Manufacturing Booms

India has become the leading supplier of smartphones to the U.S., with its electronics manufacturing sector now valued at Rs 12 lakh crore. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights India's significant growth in electronic production and export, positioning the nation as a global electronics manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:34 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark achievement, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India has emerged as the top supplier of smartphones to the United States. The electronics manufacturing sector in India has witnessed a monumental growth, currently valued at Rs 12 lakh crore, Vaishnaw revealed at the inauguration of Metro projects in Bengaluru.

Highlighting India's growing presence in the global electronics market, Vaishnaw pointed out an exponential increase in electronic exports, which have soared eightfold to reach Rs 3 lakh crore. India now stands as the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, reflecting the nation's strategic shift toward becoming a leading tech production hub.

Data from the Government of India illustrates the remarkable progress made since 2014, with the country now home to over 300 mobile manufacturing units. This development represents a significant leap from just two units in 2014. With the production value of mobile phones skyrocketing to Rs 4,22,000 crore in FY24, India remains steadfast in its pursuit of technological inclusion.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister underscored infrastructural advancements by flagging off three new Vande Bharat trains, raising the total to 150, highlighting the government's commitment to modernizing India's transport network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

