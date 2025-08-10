Left Menu

Indian Stainless Steel Industry Seeks Shield Against Cheap Imports

The Indian stainless steel industry, led by the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association, has petitioned for anti-dumping duties on low-cost imports from countries like China and Vietnam. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies is expected to begin the investigation soon, amidst rising global trade uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:04 IST
Indian Stainless Steel Industry Seeks Shield Against Cheap Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The domestic stainless steel industry in India is calling for anti-dumping duties on cheap imports, with a petition filed to the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), according to Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal.

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) has initiated the application to probe into the dumping of stainless steel in the local market by a select few countries. The industry anticipates the DGTR's investigation soon.

Abhyuday Jindal emphasized the urgent need for protective duties amid global trade uncertainties, particularly in light of rising imports from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, as reported by market research firm BigMint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025