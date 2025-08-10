Indian Stainless Steel Industry Seeks Shield Against Cheap Imports

The domestic stainless steel industry in India is calling for anti-dumping duties on cheap imports, with a petition filed to the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), according to Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal.

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) has initiated the application to probe into the dumping of stainless steel in the local market by a select few countries. The industry anticipates the DGTR's investigation soon.

Abhyuday Jindal emphasized the urgent need for protective duties amid global trade uncertainties, particularly in light of rising imports from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, as reported by market research firm BigMint.

(With inputs from agencies.)