Left Menu

Thane Metro Set to Transform Commute as Varsha Marathon Energizes City

Eknath Shinde announced the imminent launch of Thane's Metro trial run, projecting full operations by December. The infrastructure aims to offer seamless transit within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Meanwhile, the Thane Varsha Marathon saw 25,000 participants, with local winners celebrating a successful return after a pandemic hiatus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:16 IST
Thane Metro Set to Transform Commute as Varsha Marathon Energizes City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Thane Metro project is on the verge of a significant milestone, as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revealed plans for a trial run next month, with comprehensive operations expected by December. This development promises to significantly enhance connectivity within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

After inaugurating the Thane Varsha Marathon, Shinde emphasized the project's role in delivering seamless end-to-end transport solutions. He also discussed the freeway extension from Mumbai to Thane, aimed at easing congestion while rerouting traffic to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

The Thane Varsha Marathon marked its return with over 25,000 participants. Organized by the Thane Municipal Corporation, the event featured numerous categories and drew a diverse crowd. Notably, Dharmendra from Pune triumphed in the men's race, with Ravina Gaikwad of Nashik winning the women's section.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025