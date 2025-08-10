Thane Metro Set to Transform Commute as Varsha Marathon Energizes City
Eknath Shinde announced the imminent launch of Thane's Metro trial run, projecting full operations by December. The infrastructure aims to offer seamless transit within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Meanwhile, the Thane Varsha Marathon saw 25,000 participants, with local winners celebrating a successful return after a pandemic hiatus.
The much-anticipated Thane Metro project is on the verge of a significant milestone, as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revealed plans for a trial run next month, with comprehensive operations expected by December. This development promises to significantly enhance connectivity within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
After inaugurating the Thane Varsha Marathon, Shinde emphasized the project's role in delivering seamless end-to-end transport solutions. He also discussed the freeway extension from Mumbai to Thane, aimed at easing congestion while rerouting traffic to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).
The Thane Varsha Marathon marked its return with over 25,000 participants. Organized by the Thane Municipal Corporation, the event featured numerous categories and drew a diverse crowd. Notably, Dharmendra from Pune triumphed in the men's race, with Ravina Gaikwad of Nashik winning the women's section.
